Divisas / SHOO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SHOO: Steven Madden Ltd
32.49 USD 0.96 (3.04%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SHOO de hoy ha cambiado un 3.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Steven Madden Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHOO News
- Microsoft y Curated for You lanzan descubrimiento de moda con IA en Copilot
- Implied Volatility Surging for Steven Madden Stock Options
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Up 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Will HOKA & UGG's Global Surge Propel DECK's Sales Mix Toward 50%?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Can Deckers Maintain Its Growth Trajectory Despite Margin Pressures?
- Can Urban Outfitters Maintain Its Winning Streak Across All Channels?
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Steven Madden stock amid tariff volatility
- Is Deckers' Wholesale Channel the Key Driver of Its Growth Momentum?
- Steven Madden Rethinks Supply Chain Strategy As Tariffs Bite - Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- SHOO Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Wholesale Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Steven Madden's 2Q25 Shows How Impactful Tariffs Are (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- Steven Madden Stock: Tariffs Aren't The Only Issue (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 EPS Drops 65%
- Steven Madden stock price target lowered to $34 at BTIG on tariff disruptions
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Steve Madden beats Q2 earnings estimates, misses on revenue
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Steven Madden earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- UBS raises Steven Madden stock price target to $26 amid tariff concerns
- More Big Tech names report this week amid AI spending spree. Wall Street still wants some to leave their ‘comfort zone.’
- Carter's (CRI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Street Calls of the Week
Rango diario
31.01 33.20
Rango anual
19.05 50.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.53
- Open
- 31.50
- Bid
- 32.49
- Ask
- 32.79
- Low
- 31.01
- High
- 33.20
- Volumen
- 4.247 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.91%
- Cambio anual
- -33.37%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B