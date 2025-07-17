통화 / SHOO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SHOO: Steven Madden Ltd
32.02 USD 0.68 (2.08%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SHOO 환율이 오늘 -2.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.81이고 고가는 32.77이었습니다.
Steven Madden Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHOO News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Steven Madden Stock Options
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Up 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Will HOKA & UGG's Global Surge Propel DECK's Sales Mix Toward 50%?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Can Deckers Maintain Its Growth Trajectory Despite Margin Pressures?
- Can Urban Outfitters Maintain Its Winning Streak Across All Channels?
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Steven Madden stock amid tariff volatility
- Is Deckers' Wholesale Channel the Key Driver of Its Growth Momentum?
- Steven Madden Rethinks Supply Chain Strategy As Tariffs Bite - Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- SHOO Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Wholesale Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Steven Madden's 2Q25 Shows How Impactful Tariffs Are (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- Steven Madden Stock: Tariffs Aren't The Only Issue (NASDAQ:SHOO)
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 EPS Drops 65%
- Steven Madden stock price target lowered to $34 at BTIG on tariff disruptions
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Steve Madden beats Q2 earnings estimates, misses on revenue
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Steven Madden earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- UBS raises Steven Madden stock price target to $26 amid tariff concerns
- More Big Tech names report this week amid AI spending spree. Wall Street still wants some to leave their ‘comfort zone.’
- Carter's (CRI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Street Calls of the Week
- Citi upgrades Steven Madden on margin recovery, fashion tailwinds
일일 변동 비율
31.81 32.77
년간 변동
19.05 50.02
- 이전 종가
- 32.70
- 시가
- 32.71
- Bid
- 32.02
- Ask
- 32.32
- 저가
- 31.81
- 고가
- 32.77
- 볼륨
- 5.248 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.08%
- 월 변동
- 10.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.33%
20 9월, 토요일