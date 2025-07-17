Valute / SHOO
SHOO: Steven Madden Ltd
32.02 USD 0.68 (2.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHOO ha avuto una variazione del -2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.81 e ad un massimo di 32.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Steven Madden Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.81 32.77
Intervallo Annuale
19.05 50.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.70
- Apertura
- 32.71
- Bid
- 32.02
- Ask
- 32.32
- Minimo
- 31.81
- Massimo
- 32.77
- Volume
- 5.248 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.33%
20 settembre, sabato