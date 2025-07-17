Currencies / SHOO
SHOO: Steven Madden Ltd
31.25 USD 0.12 (0.38%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHOO exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.70 and at a high of 31.46.
Follow Steven Madden Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHOO News
Daily Range
30.70 31.46
Year Range
19.05 50.02
- Previous Close
- 31.37
- Open
- 31.35
- Bid
- 31.25
- Ask
- 31.55
- Low
- 30.70
- High
- 31.46
- Volume
- 1.598 K
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 8.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.26%
- Year Change
- -35.91%
