Divisas / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
85.83 USD 1.25 (1.44%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PSTG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 84.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 87.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pure Storage Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
84.87 87.02
Rango anual
34.51 88.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 87.08
- Open
- 86.75
- Bid
- 85.83
- Ask
- 86.13
- Low
- 84.87
- High
- 87.02
- Volumen
- 7.430 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 92.83%
- Cambio anual
- 71.69%
