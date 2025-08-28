CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

85.83 USD 1.25 (1.44%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PSTG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 84.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 87.02.

Rango diario
84.87 87.02
Rango anual
34.51 88.01
Cierres anteriores
87.08
Open
86.75
Bid
85.83
Ask
86.13
Low
84.87
High
87.02
Volumen
7.430 K
Cambio diario
-1.44%
Cambio mensual
14.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
92.83%
Cambio anual
71.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B