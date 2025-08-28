통화 / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
87.84 USD 0.79 (0.91%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PSTG 환율이 오늘 0.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 86.50이고 고가는 88.01이었습니다.
Pure Storage Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PSTG News
- 3 Storage Devices Stocks to Focus on Amid Industry Headwinds
- Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Micron Stock Leads The Memory Storage Group Higher As AI Demand Surges
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Too Cheap To Ignore (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Pure Storage stock hits all-time high at 80.69 USD
- S&P 500 changes are due out soon — and this could be a big update
- AI’s Gold Rush: Tech Winners, Job Shake-Ups, and Powering the Boom
- PSTG Stock Jumps 37% in a Month: Should Investors Hold or Exit?
- Pure Storage CAO Chu sells $1.26 million in shares
- Pure Storage CAO Chu sells $1.06 million in shares
- Chu Mona sells Pure Storage shares for $516,611
- Short Seller Says Pure Storage Is A 'Melting Ice Cube,' Warns Of 'Pure Downside' In Shares - Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)
- Pure Storage stock falls after Kerrisdale announces short position
- AI Spending Could Soar 600%: 2 Brilliant AI Stocks to Buy in September (Hint: Not Nvidia or Palantir)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Investors Heavily Search Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Snowflake, Trip.com, And MongoDB Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Investing.com’s stocks of the week
- PureStorage (PSTG) Jumps as Earnings, Outlook Impress
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Pure Storage: Demand Ramp And Margin Rebound (Upgrade) (NYSE:PSTG)
- Pure Storage Shares Surge After Q2 Beat, Raised Outlook - Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)
- Pure Storage Cashes In On Meta Partnership, CFO Hypes 'Hyperscaler Interest' - Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)
일일 변동 비율
86.50 88.01
년간 변동
34.51 88.01
- 이전 종가
- 87.05
- 시가
- 87.25
- Bid
- 87.84
- Ask
- 88.14
- 저가
- 86.50
- 고가
- 88.01
- 볼륨
- 4.819 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.91%
- 월 변동
- 16.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 97.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 75.72%
