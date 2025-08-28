FiyatlarBölümler
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

87.84 USD 0.79 (0.91%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PSTG fiyatı bugün 0.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 86.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 88.01 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pure Storage Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
86.50 88.01
Yıllık aralık
34.51 88.01
Önceki kapanış
87.05
Açılış
87.25
Satış
87.84
Alış
88.14
Düşük
86.50
Yüksek
88.01
Hacim
4.819 K
Günlük değişim
0.91%
Aylık değişim
16.89%
6 aylık değişim
97.35%
Yıllık değişim
75.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar