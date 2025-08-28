QuotesSections
Currencies / PSTG
Back to US Stock Market

PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

86.71 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSTG exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.55 and at a high of 88.01.

Follow Pure Storage Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSTG News

Daily Range
86.55 88.01
Year Range
34.51 88.01
Previous Close
86.75
Open
86.80
Bid
86.71
Ask
87.01
Low
86.55
High
88.01
Volume
4.025 K
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
15.38%
6 Months Change
94.81%
Year Change
73.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%