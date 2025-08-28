Currencies / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
86.71 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSTG exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.55 and at a high of 88.01.
Follow Pure Storage Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
86.55 88.01
Year Range
34.51 88.01
- Previous Close
- 86.75
- Open
- 86.80
- Bid
- 86.71
- Ask
- 87.01
- Low
- 86.55
- High
- 88.01
- Volume
- 4.025 K
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 15.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.81%
- Year Change
- 73.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%