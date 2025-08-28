货币 / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
87.08 USD 0.33 (0.38%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSTG汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点86.55和高点88.01进行交易。
关注Pure Storage Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PSTG新闻
日范围
86.55 88.01
年范围
34.51 88.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 86.75
- 开盘价
- 86.80
- 卖价
- 87.08
- 买价
- 87.38
- 最低价
- 86.55
- 最高价
- 88.01
- 交易量
- 7.407 K
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- 15.87%
- 6个月变化
- 95.64%
- 年变化
- 74.19%
