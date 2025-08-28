通貨 / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
87.05 USD 1.22 (1.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSTGの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり86.46の安値と87.85の高値で取引されました。
Pure Storage Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
86.46 87.85
1年のレンジ
34.51 88.01
- 以前の終値
- 85.83
- 始値
- 86.79
- 買値
- 87.05
- 買値
- 87.35
- 安値
- 86.46
- 高値
- 87.85
- 出来高
- 5.378 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 95.57%
- 1年の変化
- 74.13%
