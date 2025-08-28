クォートセクション
通貨 / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

87.05 USD 1.22 (1.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSTGの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり86.46の安値と87.85の高値で取引されました。

Pure Storage Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
86.46 87.85
1年のレンジ
34.51 88.01
以前の終値
85.83
始値
86.79
買値
87.05
買値
87.35
安値
86.46
高値
87.85
出来高
5.378 K
1日の変化
1.42%
1ヶ月の変化
15.83%
6ヶ月の変化
95.57%
1年の変化
74.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K