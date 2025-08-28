Moedas / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
85.83 USD 1.25 (1.44%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSTG para hoje mudou para -1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 84.87 e o mais alto foi 87.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pure Storage Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PSTG Notícias
Faixa diária
84.87 87.02
Faixa anual
34.51 88.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.08
- Open
- 86.75
- Bid
- 85.83
- Ask
- 86.13
- Low
- 84.87
- High
- 87.02
- Volume
- 7.690 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 92.83%
- Mudança anual
- 71.69%
