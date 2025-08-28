CotationsSections
Devises / PSTG
Retour à Actions

PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

87.84 USD 0.79 (0.91%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PSTG a changé de 0.91% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 86.50 et à un maximum de 88.01.

Suivez la dynamique Pure Storage Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSTG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
86.50 88.01
Range Annuel
34.51 88.01
Clôture Précédente
87.05
Ouverture
87.25
Bid
87.84
Ask
88.14
Plus Bas
86.50
Plus Haut
88.01
Volume
4.819 K
Changement quotidien
0.91%
Changement Mensuel
16.89%
Changement à 6 Mois
97.35%
Changement Annuel
75.72%
20 septembre, samedi