Valute / PSTG
PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A
87.84 USD 0.79 (0.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSTG ha avuto una variazione del 0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.50 e ad un massimo di 88.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Pure Storage Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.50 88.01
Intervallo Annuale
34.51 88.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.05
- Apertura
- 87.25
- Bid
- 87.84
- Ask
- 88.14
- Minimo
- 86.50
- Massimo
- 88.01
- Volume
- 4.819 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 97.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 75.72%
20 settembre, sabato