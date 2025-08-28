QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PSTG
Tornare a Azioni

PSTG: Pure Storage Inc Class A

87.84 USD 0.79 (0.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSTG ha avuto una variazione del 0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.50 e ad un massimo di 88.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Pure Storage Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSTG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.50 88.01
Intervallo Annuale
34.51 88.01
Chiusura Precedente
87.05
Apertura
87.25
Bid
87.84
Ask
88.14
Minimo
86.50
Massimo
88.01
Volume
4.819 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.91%
Variazione Mensile
16.89%
Variazione Semestrale
97.35%
Variazione Annuale
75.72%
20 settembre, sabato