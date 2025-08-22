Divisas / PHM
PHM: PulteGroup Inc
134.09 USD 0.18 (0.13%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PHM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 132.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 138.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PulteGroup Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
132.17 138.93
Rango anual
88.07 149.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 133.91
- Open
- 134.56
- Bid
- 134.09
- Ask
- 134.39
- Low
- 132.17
- High
- 138.93
- Volumen
- 5.010 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.13%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.02%
- Cambio anual
- -7.15%
