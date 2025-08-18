Currencies / PHM
PHM: PulteGroup Inc
132.93 USD 1.91 (1.42%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHM exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.38 and at a high of 135.32.
Follow PulteGroup Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PHM News
Daily Range
131.38 135.32
Year Range
88.07 149.47
- Previous Close
- 134.84
- Open
- 135.07
- Bid
- 132.93
- Ask
- 133.23
- Low
- 131.38
- High
- 135.32
- Volume
- 2.595 K
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.90%
- Year Change
- -7.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%