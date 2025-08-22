Valute / PHM
PHM: PulteGroup Inc
131.90 USD 2.20 (1.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHM ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.46 e ad un massimo di 133.94.
Segui le dinamiche di PulteGroup Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.46 133.94
Intervallo Annuale
88.07 149.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 134.10
- Apertura
- 132.12
- Bid
- 131.90
- Ask
- 132.20
- Minimo
- 130.46
- Massimo
- 133.94
- Volume
- 4.956 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.67%
20 settembre, sabato