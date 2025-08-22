QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PHM
PHM: PulteGroup Inc

131.90 USD 2.20 (1.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHM ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.46 e ad un massimo di 133.94.

Segui le dinamiche di PulteGroup Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.46 133.94
Intervallo Annuale
88.07 149.47
Chiusura Precedente
134.10
Apertura
132.12
Bid
131.90
Ask
132.20
Minimo
130.46
Massimo
133.94
Volume
4.956 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.64%
Variazione Mensile
1.88%
Variazione Semestrale
27.90%
Variazione Annuale
-8.67%
20 settembre, sabato