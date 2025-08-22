Dövizler / PHM
PHM: PulteGroup Inc
131.90 USD 2.20 (1.64%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PHM fiyatı bugün -1.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 130.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 133.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
PulteGroup Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
130.46 133.94
Yıllık aralık
88.07 149.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 134.10
- Açılış
- 132.12
- Satış
- 131.90
- Alış
- 132.20
- Düşük
- 130.46
- Yüksek
- 133.94
- Hacim
- 4.956 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.64%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 27.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- -8.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar