FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PHM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PHM: PulteGroup Inc

131.90 USD 2.20 (1.64%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PHM fiyatı bugün -1.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 130.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 133.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

PulteGroup Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHM haberleri

Günlük aralık
130.46 133.94
Yıllık aralık
88.07 149.47
Önceki kapanış
134.10
Açılış
132.12
Satış
131.90
Alış
132.20
Düşük
130.46
Yüksek
133.94
Hacim
4.956 K
Günlük değişim
-1.64%
Aylık değişim
1.88%
6 aylık değişim
27.90%
Yıllık değişim
-8.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar