Devises / PHM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PHM: PulteGroup Inc
131.90 USD 2.20 (1.64%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PHM a changé de -1.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 130.46 et à un maximum de 133.94.
Suivez la dynamique PulteGroup Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHM Nouvelles
- Micron Rips Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Helped By Booming AI Demand
- S&P 500 Housing Giant Earnings Expected To Tumble But It's All About The Future and Lower Interest Rates
- BofA relève ses objectifs de cours pour les constructeurs immobiliers américains
- BofA has raised its price target for U.S. homebuilder stocks. Here’s why.
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Why Housing Stocks Are a Buy Today
- IPO Stock Leads Key Group To Watch Ahead Of Fed Vote
- Lennar Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Les taux hypothécaires en chute pourraient stimuler ces 9 actions | Benzinga France
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Can D.R. Horton Defend Its Market Share as Competitors Expand?
- LEN Stock Up 23% in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Should You Invest in PulteGroup (PHM) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- Labor Market Shocker Sends Ripples Across Wall Street as Analysts Eye Homebuilder Stocks - TipRanks.com
- DHI's Diversified Strategy: Shield Against Housing Cyclicality?
- PulteGroup declares quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share
- PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- U.S. homebuilding stocks in focus as Trump team weighs housing emergency
- Can D.R. Horton Sustain EPS Growth With Housing Demand Cooling?
Range quotidien
130.46 133.94
Range Annuel
88.07 149.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 134.10
- Ouverture
- 132.12
- Bid
- 131.90
- Ask
- 132.20
- Plus Bas
- 130.46
- Plus Haut
- 133.94
- Volume
- 4.956 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.88%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 27.90%
- Changement Annuel
- -8.67%
20 septembre, samedi