MUSA: Murphy USA Inc

397.46 USD 2.00 (0.50%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MUSA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 397.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 409.90.

Rango diario
397.19 409.90
Rango anual
345.23 561.08
Cierres anteriores
399.46
Open
400.34
Bid
397.46
Ask
397.76
Low
397.19
High
409.90
Volumen
477
Cambio diario
-0.50%
Cambio mensual
6.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
-15.40%
Cambio anual
-19.41%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B