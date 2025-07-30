Divisas / MUSA
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc
397.46 USD 2.00 (0.50%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MUSA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 397.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 409.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Murphy USA Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MUSA News
Rango diario
397.19 409.90
Rango anual
345.23 561.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 399.46
- Open
- 400.34
- Bid
- 397.46
- Ask
- 397.76
- Low
- 397.19
- High
- 409.90
- Volumen
- 477
- Cambio diario
- -0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.40%
- Cambio anual
- -19.41%
