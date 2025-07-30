Valute / MUSA
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc
382.73 USD 1.09 (0.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MUSA ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 377.72 e ad un massimo di 384.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Murphy USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
377.72 384.33
Intervallo Annuale
345.23 561.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 381.64
- Apertura
- 379.74
- Bid
- 382.73
- Ask
- 383.03
- Minimo
- 377.72
- Massimo
- 384.33
- Volume
- 419
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.40%
20 settembre, sabato