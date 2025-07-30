QuotazioniSezioni
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc

382.73 USD 1.09 (0.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MUSA ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 377.72 e ad un massimo di 384.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Murphy USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
377.72 384.33
Intervallo Annuale
345.23 561.08
Chiusura Precedente
381.64
Apertura
379.74
Bid
382.73
Ask
383.03
Minimo
377.72
Massimo
384.33
Volume
419
Variazione giornaliera
0.29%
Variazione Mensile
2.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.54%
Variazione Annuale
-22.40%
