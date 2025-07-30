クォートセクション
通貨 / MUSA
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc

381.64 USD 15.82 (3.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MUSAの今日の為替レートは、-3.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり379.33の安値と398.11の高値で取引されました。

Murphy USA Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
379.33 398.11
1年のレンジ
345.23 561.08
以前の終値
397.46
始値
396.12
買値
381.64
買値
381.94
安値
379.33
高値
398.11
出来高
715
1日の変化
-3.98%
1ヶ月の変化
2.09%
6ヶ月の変化
-18.77%
1年の変化
-22.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K