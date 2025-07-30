通貨 / MUSA
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc
381.64 USD 15.82 (3.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MUSAの今日の為替レートは、-3.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり379.33の安値と398.11の高値で取引されました。
Murphy USA Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
379.33 398.11
1年のレンジ
345.23 561.08
- 以前の終値
- 397.46
- 始値
- 396.12
- 買値
- 381.64
- 買値
- 381.94
- 安値
- 379.33
- 高値
- 398.11
- 出来高
- 715
- 1日の変化
- -3.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.77%
- 1年の変化
- -22.62%
