MUSA: Murphy USA Inc
398.39 USD 2.34 (0.59%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 396.82 and at a high of 398.50.
Follow Murphy USA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
396.82 398.50
Year Range
345.23 561.08
- Previous Close
- 396.05
- Open
- 396.89
- Bid
- 398.39
- Ask
- 398.69
- Low
- 396.82
- High
- 398.50
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 6.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.20%
- Year Change
- -19.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%