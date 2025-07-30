Moedas / MUSA
MUSA: Murphy USA Inc
395.36 USD 2.10 (0.53%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MUSA para hoje mudou para -0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 394.37 e o mais alto foi 398.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Murphy USA Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
394.37 398.11
Faixa anual
345.23 561.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 397.46
- Open
- 396.12
- Bid
- 395.36
- Ask
- 395.66
- Low
- 394.37
- High
- 398.11
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- -0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.85%
- Mudança anual
- -19.84%
