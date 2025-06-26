Divisas / LOPE
LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc
208.82 USD 1.02 (0.49%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LOPE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 207.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 210.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Grand Canyon Education Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
207.10 210.70
Rango anual
130.69 211.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 207.80
- Open
- 207.45
- Bid
- 208.82
- Ask
- 209.12
- Low
- 207.10
- High
- 210.70
- Volumen
- 369
- Cambio diario
- 0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.43%
- Cambio anual
- 46.99%
