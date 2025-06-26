CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LOPE
Volver a Acciones

LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc

208.82 USD 1.02 (0.49%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LOPE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 207.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 210.70.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Grand Canyon Education Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOPE News

Rango diario
207.10 210.70
Rango anual
130.69 211.31
Cierres anteriores
207.80
Open
207.45
Bid
208.82
Ask
209.12
Low
207.10
High
210.70
Volumen
369
Cambio diario
0.49%
Cambio mensual
4.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.43%
Cambio anual
46.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B