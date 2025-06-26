Währungen / LOPE
LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc
209.17 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LOPE hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 207.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 210.18 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Grand Canyon Education Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LOPE News
Tagesspanne
207.84 210.18
Jahresspanne
130.69 211.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 208.82
- Eröffnung
- 208.78
- Bid
- 209.17
- Ask
- 209.47
- Tief
- 207.84
- Hoch
- 210.18
- Volumen
- 305
- Tagesänderung
- 0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 21.63%
- Jahresänderung
- 47.24%
