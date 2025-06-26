KurseKategorien
LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc

209.17 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LOPE hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 207.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 210.18 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Grand Canyon Education Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
207.84 210.18
Jahresspanne
130.69 211.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
208.82
Eröffnung
208.78
Bid
209.17
Ask
209.47
Tief
207.84
Hoch
210.18
Volumen
305
Tagesänderung
0.17%
Monatsänderung
4.80%
6-Monatsänderung
21.63%
Jahresänderung
47.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K