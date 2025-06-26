通貨 / LOPE
LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc
209.17 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LOPEの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり207.84の安値と210.18の高値で取引されました。
Grand Canyon Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
207.84 210.18
1年のレンジ
130.69 211.31
- 以前の終値
- 208.82
- 始値
- 208.78
- 買値
- 209.17
- 買値
- 209.47
- 安値
- 207.84
- 高値
- 210.18
- 出来高
- 305
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.63%
- 1年の変化
- 47.24%
