QuotesSections
Currencies / LOPE
Back to US Stock Market

LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc

206.09 USD 0.39 (0.19%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LOPE exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 204.98 and at a high of 208.66.

Follow Grand Canyon Education Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOPE News

Daily Range
204.98 208.66
Year Range
130.69 211.31
Previous Close
206.48
Open
206.59
Bid
206.09
Ask
206.39
Low
204.98
High
208.66
Volume
127
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
3.26%
6 Months Change
19.84%
Year Change
45.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%