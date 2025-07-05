QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LOPE
Tornare a Azioni

LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc

209.82 USD 0.65 (0.31%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LOPE ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.96 e ad un massimo di 210.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Grand Canyon Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOPE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
207.96 210.66
Intervallo Annuale
130.69 211.31
Chiusura Precedente
209.17
Apertura
210.08
Bid
209.82
Ask
210.12
Minimo
207.96
Massimo
210.66
Volume
508
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
5.13%
Variazione Semestrale
22.01%
Variazione Annuale
47.70%
20 settembre, sabato