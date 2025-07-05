Valute / LOPE
LOPE: Grand Canyon Education Inc
209.82 USD 0.65 (0.31%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LOPE ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.96 e ad un massimo di 210.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Grand Canyon Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LOPE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
207.96 210.66
Intervallo Annuale
130.69 211.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 209.17
- Apertura
- 210.08
- Bid
- 209.82
- Ask
- 210.12
- Minimo
- 207.96
- Massimo
- 210.66
- Volume
- 508
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.70%
20 settembre, sabato