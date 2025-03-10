Divisas / KMT
KMT: Kennametal Inc
20.62 USD 0.10 (0.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KMT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kennametal Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
20.47 21.23
Rango anual
17.30 32.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.72
- Open
- 20.82
- Bid
- 20.62
- Ask
- 20.92
- Low
- 20.47
- High
- 21.23
- Volumen
- 1.802 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.96%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.69%
- Cambio anual
- -20.23%
