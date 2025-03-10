Valute / KMT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KMT: Kennametal Inc
20.99 USD 0.28 (1.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KMT ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.82 e ad un massimo di 21.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Kennametal Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KMT News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Howmet Faces Softness in Commercial Transportation Market: Recovery Ahead?
- Kennametal: The Pain May Not Be Over, But Upside Exists In The Long Run (NYSE:KMT)
- This Salesforce Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Kennametal Stock Right Now
- Kennametal's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Is Kennametal (KMT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Down 15.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Kennametal (KMT)
- Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Kennametal (KMT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Kennametal Q4 FY25 slides: EPS falls 31% as industrial demand weakens, shares tumble
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kennametal (KMT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Kennametal (KMT) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Fitch upgrades Valmont’s rating to ’BBB’ with stable outlook
- Kennametal sells Goshen subsidiary for $19 million
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Hurco: Another Weak Quarter Continues The Pushout To Recovery (NASDAQ:HURC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.82 21.34
Intervallo Annuale
17.30 32.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.27
- Apertura
- 21.30
- Bid
- 20.99
- Ask
- 21.29
- Minimo
- 20.82
- Massimo
- 21.34
- Volume
- 678
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.80%
20 settembre, sabato