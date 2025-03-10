QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KMT
KMT: Kennametal Inc

20.99 USD 0.28 (1.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KMT ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.82 e ad un massimo di 21.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Kennametal Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.82 21.34
Intervallo Annuale
17.30 32.19
Chiusura Precedente
21.27
Apertura
21.30
Bid
20.99
Ask
21.29
Minimo
20.82
Massimo
21.34
Volume
678
Variazione giornaliera
-1.32%
Variazione Mensile
-1.22%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.94%
Variazione Annuale
-18.80%
