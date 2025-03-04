Currencies / KMT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KMT: Kennametal Inc
20.72 USD 0.22 (1.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KMT exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.58 and at a high of 21.05.
Follow Kennametal Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KMT News
- Howmet Faces Softness in Commercial Transportation Market: Recovery Ahead?
- Kennametal: The Pain May Not Be Over, But Upside Exists In The Long Run (NYSE:KMT)
- This Salesforce Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Kennametal Stock Right Now
- Kennametal's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Is Kennametal (KMT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Down 15.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Kennametal (KMT)
- Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Kennametal (KMT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Kennametal Q4 FY25 slides: EPS falls 31% as industrial demand weakens, shares tumble
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kennametal (KMT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Kennametal (KMT) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Fitch upgrades Valmont’s rating to ’BBB’ with stable outlook
- Kennametal sells Goshen subsidiary for $19 million
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Hurco: Another Weak Quarter Continues The Pushout To Recovery (NASDAQ:HURC)
- Starbucks taps Nordstrom’s Cathy Smith as CFO
Daily Range
20.58 21.05
Year Range
17.30 32.19
- Previous Close
- 20.94
- Open
- 21.05
- Bid
- 20.72
- Ask
- 21.02
- Low
- 20.58
- High
- 21.05
- Volume
- 1.776 K
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.22%
- Year Change
- -19.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%