Divisas / HOPE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HOPE: Hope Bancorp Inc
10.84 USD 0.09 (0.84%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HOPE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hope Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOPE News
- SEVP de Hope Bancorp, Stenger, vende acciones por valor de 37.000 dólares
- SEVP de Hope Bancorp, Stenger, vende acciones por valor de $37 mil
- Hope Bancorp SEVP Stenger sells shares worth $37k
- Harris Angelee, VP ejecutiva de Hope Bancorp, vende acciones por $38,570
- Harris Angelee, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Hope Bancorp, vende acciones por 38.570 dólares
- Harris Angelee, EVP at Hope Bancorp, sells $38,570 in stock
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- Earnings call transcript: Hope Bancorp Q2 2025 sees strategic gains and stock rise
- Hope Bancorp Stock: Over 5% Dividend Yield, But Stock Seems Fairly Valued (NASDAQ:HOPE)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Hope Bancorp Stock?
- Hope Bancorp Posts Q2 Revenue Drop 19%
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Hope Bancorp stock at $14 target
- Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Tap Into Value Investing Gains
- Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hope Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: GAAP loss masks core growth amid acquisition
- Hope Bancorp declares $0.14 quarterly dividend
- Why Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Hope Bancorp stock unchanged as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- NXP Semiconductors, Brinker International, Ultra Clean, Sanmina And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
HOPE on the Community Forum
Rango diario
10.76 11.13
Rango anual
8.82 14.54
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.75
- Open
- 10.76
- Bid
- 10.84
- Ask
- 11.14
- Low
- 10.76
- High
- 11.13
- Volumen
- 1.751 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.84%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.23%
- Cambio anual
- -13.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B