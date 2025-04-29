Valute / HOPE
HOPE: Hope Bancorp Inc
10.94 USD 0.29 (2.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOPE ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.94 e ad un massimo di 11.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Hope Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HOPE on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.94 11.17
Intervallo Annuale
8.82 14.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.23
- Apertura
- 11.17
- Bid
- 10.94
- Ask
- 11.24
- Minimo
- 10.94
- Massimo
- 11.17
- Volume
- 1.277 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.20%
20 settembre, sabato