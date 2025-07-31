CotizacionesSecciones
ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc

165.94 USD 1.60 (0.97%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ENSG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 162.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 167.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Ensign Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
162.91 167.00
Rango anual
118.73 174.98
Cierres anteriores
164.34
Open
166.61
Bid
165.94
Ask
166.24
Low
162.91
High
167.00
Volumen
1.092 K
Cambio diario
0.97%
Cambio mensual
-3.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
29.14%
Cambio anual
15.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B