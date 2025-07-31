Divisas / ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc
165.94 USD 1.60 (0.97%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ENSG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 162.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 167.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Ensign Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
162.91 167.00
Rango anual
118.73 174.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 164.34
- Open
- 166.61
- Bid
- 165.94
- Ask
- 166.24
- Low
- 162.91
- High
- 167.00
- Volumen
- 1.092 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.97%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 29.14%
- Cambio anual
- 15.35%
