ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc
165.62 USD 0.32 (0.19%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENSG para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 165.27 e o mais alto foi 165.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Ensign Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
165.27 165.73
Faixa anual
118.73 174.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 165.94
- Open
- 165.56
- Bid
- 165.62
- Ask
- 165.92
- Low
- 165.27
- High
- 165.73
- Volume
- 14
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.89%
- Mudança anual
- 15.13%
