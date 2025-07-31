通貨 / ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc
167.07 USD 1.13 (0.68%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENSGの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり165.27の安値と168.24の高値で取引されました。
The Ensign Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
165.27 168.24
1年のレンジ
118.73 174.98
- 以前の終値
- 165.94
- 始値
- 165.56
- 買値
- 167.07
- 買値
- 167.37
- 安値
- 165.27
- 高値
- 168.24
- 出来高
- 612
- 1日の変化
- 0.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.02%
- 1年の変化
- 16.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K