通貨 / ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc

167.07 USD 1.13 (0.68%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ENSGの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり165.27の安値と168.24の高値で取引されました。

The Ensign Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
165.27 168.24
1年のレンジ
118.73 174.98
以前の終値
165.94
始値
165.56
買値
167.07
買値
167.37
安値
165.27
高値
168.24
出来高
612
1日の変化
0.68%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.85%
6ヶ月の変化
30.02%
1年の変化
16.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K