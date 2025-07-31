Currencies / ENSG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc
164.56 USD 1.66 (1.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENSG exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.25 and at a high of 166.25.
Follow The Ensign Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENSG News
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Ensign group director Smith sells $120,442 in stock
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Here's Why Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Ensign Group stock hits all-time high at 173.9 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Ensign Group (ENSG) Is a Great Growth Stock
- Earnings call transcript: Ensign Group Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- What Makes Ensign Group (ENSG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Ensign Group stock hits all-time high at 169.23 USD
- Why Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- The Ensign Group stock price target raised to $195 from $185 at UBS
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Ensign Group (ENSG)
- Ensign Group stock hits all-time high at 165.51 USD
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- CareTrust REIT Q2 2025 slides: portfolio expansion drives record investment growth
- Ensign Group stock hits all-time high at 158.48 USD
- Ensign (ENSG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Cigna Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Specialty Volumes
Daily Range
164.25 166.25
Year Range
118.73 174.98
- Previous Close
- 166.22
- Open
- 166.15
- Bid
- 164.56
- Ask
- 164.86
- Low
- 164.25
- High
- 166.25
- Volume
- 283
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- -4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.06%
- Year Change
- 14.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%