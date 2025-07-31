QuotesSections
Currencies / ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc

164.56 USD 1.66 (1.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENSG exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.25 and at a high of 166.25.

Follow The Ensign Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
164.25 166.25
Year Range
118.73 174.98
Previous Close
166.22
Open
166.15
Bid
164.56
Ask
164.86
Low
164.25
High
166.25
Volume
283
Daily Change
-1.00%
Month Change
-4.31%
6 Months Change
28.06%
Year Change
14.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%