ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc

164.29 USD 2.78 (1.66%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ENSG a changé de -1.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 163.81 et à un maximum de 167.35.

Suivez la dynamique The Ensign Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
163.81 167.35
Range Annuel
118.73 174.98
Clôture Précédente
167.07
Ouverture
167.35
Bid
164.29
Ask
164.59
Plus Bas
163.81
Plus Haut
167.35
Volume
1.385 K
Changement quotidien
-1.66%
Changement Mensuel
-4.47%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.85%
Changement Annuel
14.20%
