QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ENSG
Tornare a Azioni

ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc

164.29 USD 2.78 (1.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ENSG ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 163.81 e ad un massimo di 167.35.

Segui le dinamiche di The Ensign Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ENSG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
163.81 167.35
Intervallo Annuale
118.73 174.98
Chiusura Precedente
167.07
Apertura
167.35
Bid
164.29
Ask
164.59
Minimo
163.81
Massimo
167.35
Volume
1.385 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.66%
Variazione Mensile
-4.47%
Variazione Semestrale
27.85%
Variazione Annuale
14.20%
20 settembre, sabato