Valute / ENSG
ENSG: The Ensign Group Inc
164.29 USD 2.78 (1.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENSG ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 163.81 e ad un massimo di 167.35.
Segui le dinamiche di The Ensign Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ENSG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
163.81 167.35
Intervallo Annuale
118.73 174.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 167.07
- Apertura
- 167.35
- Bid
- 164.29
- Ask
- 164.59
- Minimo
- 163.81
- Massimo
- 167.35
- Volume
- 1.385 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.20%
20 settembre, sabato