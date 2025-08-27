Divisas / EAT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EAT: Brinker International Inc
144.40 USD 0.30 (0.21%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EAT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 142.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 147.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brinker International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EAT News
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Texas Roadhouse: Valuation Makes Sense, But Wait Until Bearish Signals Weaken
- Brinker International (EAT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Why Is Brinker International (EAT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Is Trending Stock Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) a Buy Now?
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- PLAY to Post Q2 Earnings: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Why Brinker International (EAT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Brinker International (EAT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Here's Why Brinker International (EAT) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Chipotle Stock Hits 52-Week Low: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS)
- Evercore upgrades Brinker on remodel, unit growth potential
- Evercore ISI upgrades Brinker Int’l stock to Outperform on growth potential
- Why The Brinker International Rally May Not Be Over (NYSE:EAT)
- CAVA Stock Slips 23% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Kevin O'Leary Says Cracker Barrel's Viral Rebrand Proves 'Bad News' Can Create 'More Buzz' Than A Billion-Dollar Ad Spend - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Does Red Robin Have the Recipe for Sustainable EBITDA Growth?
- Why Cracker Barrel's Stock Popped Today
- WSM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, FY25 View Up
Rango diario
142.53 147.57
Rango anual
75.81 192.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 144.10
- Open
- 144.87
- Bid
- 144.40
- Ask
- 144.70
- Low
- 142.53
- High
- 147.57
- Volumen
- 2.910 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.43%
- Cambio anual
- 90.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B