CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / EAT
Volver a Acciones

EAT: Brinker International Inc

144.40 USD 0.30 (0.21%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EAT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 142.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 147.57.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brinker International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EAT News

Rango diario
142.53 147.57
Rango anual
75.81 192.22
Cierres anteriores
144.10
Open
144.87
Bid
144.40
Ask
144.70
Low
142.53
High
147.57
Volumen
2.910 K
Cambio diario
0.21%
Cambio mensual
-6.17%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.43%
Cambio anual
90.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B