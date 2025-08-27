QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EAT
Tornare a Azioni

EAT: Brinker International Inc

136.25 USD 2.59 (1.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.02 e ad un massimo di 140.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Brinker International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EAT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
134.02 140.13
Intervallo Annuale
75.81 192.22
Chiusura Precedente
138.84
Apertura
139.32
Bid
136.25
Ask
136.55
Minimo
134.02
Massimo
140.13
Volume
4.233 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.87%
Variazione Mensile
-11.47%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.93%
Variazione Annuale
79.70%
20 settembre, sabato