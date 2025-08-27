Valute / EAT
EAT: Brinker International Inc
136.25 USD 2.59 (1.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.02 e ad un massimo di 140.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Brinker International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.02 140.13
Intervallo Annuale
75.81 192.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 138.84
- Apertura
- 139.32
- Bid
- 136.25
- Ask
- 136.55
- Minimo
- 134.02
- Massimo
- 140.13
- Volume
- 4.233 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 79.70%
20 settembre, sabato