EAT: Brinker International Inc
146.37 USD 6.42 (4.20%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EAT exchange rate has changed by -4.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.20 and at a high of 152.00.
Follow Brinker International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EAT News
Daily Range
144.20 152.00
Year Range
75.81 192.22
- Previous Close
- 152.79
- Open
- 152.00
- Bid
- 146.37
- Ask
- 146.67
- Low
- 144.20
- High
- 152.00
- Volume
- 1.900 K
- Daily Change
- -4.20%
- Month Change
- -4.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.09%
- Year Change
- 93.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%