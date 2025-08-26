货币 / EAT
EAT: Brinker International Inc
144.92 USD 0.82 (0.57%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EAT汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点142.53和高点145.75进行交易。
关注Brinker International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
142.53 145.75
年范围
75.81 192.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 144.10
- 开盘价
- 144.87
- 卖价
- 144.92
- 买价
- 145.22
- 最低价
- 142.53
- 最高价
- 145.75
- 交易量
- 752
- 日变化
- 0.57%
- 月变化
- -5.83%
- 6个月变化
- -2.07%
- 年变化
- 91.14%
