CTBI: Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
56.09 USD 0.47 (0.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CTBI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 56.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
55.37 56.99
Rango anual
44.60 61.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 55.62
- Open
- 56.55
- Bid
- 56.09
- Ask
- 56.39
- Low
- 55.37
- High
- 56.99
- Volumen
- 126
- Cambio diario
- 0.85%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.13%
- Cambio anual
- 13.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B