CTBI: Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock

55.62 USD 0.80 (1.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CTBI exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.35 and at a high of 56.19.

Follow Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
55.35 56.19
Year Range
44.60 61.67
Previous Close
56.42
Open
56.19
Bid
55.62
Ask
55.92
Low
55.35
High
56.19
Volume
87
Daily Change
-1.42%
Month Change
-4.27%
6 Months Change
9.21%
Year Change
12.82%
