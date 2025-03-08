Valute / CTBI
CTBI: Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
56.50 USD 1.12 (1.94%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTBI ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.35 e ad un massimo di 57.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CTBI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.35 57.62
Intervallo Annuale
44.60 61.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.62
- Apertura
- 57.62
- Bid
- 56.50
- Ask
- 56.80
- Minimo
- 56.35
- Massimo
- 57.62
- Volume
- 231
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.60%
20 settembre, sabato