CTBI: Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock

56.50 USD 1.12 (1.94%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTBI ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.35 e ad un massimo di 57.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Community Trust Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.35 57.62
Intervallo Annuale
44.60 61.67
Chiusura Precedente
57.62
Apertura
57.62
Bid
56.50
Ask
56.80
Minimo
56.35
Massimo
57.62
Volume
231
Variazione giornaliera
-1.94%
Variazione Mensile
-2.75%
Variazione Semestrale
10.94%
Variazione Annuale
14.60%
20 settembre, sabato