APH: Amphenol Corporation

118.39 USD 0.66 (0.55%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de APH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 117.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 119.49.

Rango diario
117.34 119.49
Rango anual
56.49 120.80
Cierres anteriores
119.05
Open
119.16
Bid
118.39
Ask
118.69
Low
117.34
High
119.49
Volumen
13.836 K
Cambio diario
-0.55%
Cambio mensual
11.17%
Cambio a 6 meses
80.64%
Cambio anual
81.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B