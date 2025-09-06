Divisas / APH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
APH: Amphenol Corporation
118.39 USD 0.66 (0.55%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 117.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 119.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amphenol Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APH News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Adobe Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Amphenol a Decade Ago
- Corning Rides on Strength in Optical Communication: Will it Persist?
- Oracle Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenue Rise
- What Makes Amphenol (APH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Synopsys Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Plunges 22%
- Las acciones de Commscope alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 16,66 dólares
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- VRT vs. APH: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?
- CommScope vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock Packs More Power Now?
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- CommScope: Amphenol Deal Offers Fresh Start, But Questions Remain (NASDAQ:COMM)
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
Rango diario
117.34 119.49
Rango anual
56.49 120.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 119.05
- Open
- 119.16
- Bid
- 118.39
- Ask
- 118.69
- Low
- 117.34
- High
- 119.49
- Volumen
- 13.836 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.55%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 80.64%
- Cambio anual
- 81.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B