Valute / APH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
APH: Amphenol Corporation
123.99 USD 1.92 (1.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APH ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.29 e ad un massimo di 124.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Amphenol Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APH News
- Our Top 10 High Growth Dividend Stocks – September 2025
- VRT's Robust Portfolio Fuels Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- Il titolo di Commscope raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 16,83 USD
- Il titolo Amphenol raggiunge il massimo storico a 120,83 USD
- Amphenol stock reaches all-time high at 120.83 USD
- How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Adobe Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Amphenol a Decade Ago
- Corning Rides on Strength in Optical Communication: Will it Persist?
- Oracle Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenue Rise
- What Makes Amphenol (APH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Synopsys Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Plunges 22%
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- VRT vs. APH: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
121.29 124.38
Intervallo Annuale
56.49 124.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 122.07
- Apertura
- 122.68
- Bid
- 123.99
- Ask
- 124.29
- Minimo
- 121.29
- Massimo
- 124.38
- Volume
- 15.616 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 89.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 90.43%
20 settembre, sabato