QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APH
Tornare a Azioni

APH: Amphenol Corporation

123.99 USD 1.92 (1.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APH ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.29 e ad un massimo di 124.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Amphenol Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
121.29 124.38
Intervallo Annuale
56.49 124.38
Chiusura Precedente
122.07
Apertura
122.68
Bid
123.99
Ask
124.29
Minimo
121.29
Massimo
124.38
Volume
15.616 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.57%
Variazione Mensile
16.43%
Variazione Semestrale
89.18%
Variazione Annuale
90.43%
20 settembre, sabato