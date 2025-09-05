Currencies / APH
APH: Amphenol Corporation
118.93 USD 0.34 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APH exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.23 and at a high of 119.82.
Follow Amphenol Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APH News
Daily Range
118.23 119.82
Year Range
56.49 120.80
- Previous Close
- 119.27
- Open
- 119.30
- Bid
- 118.93
- Ask
- 119.23
- Low
- 118.23
- High
- 119.82
- Volume
- 5.377 K
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 11.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.46%
- Year Change
- 82.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%