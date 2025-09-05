QuotesSections
Currencies / APH
Back to US Stock Market

APH: Amphenol Corporation

118.93 USD 0.34 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

APH exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.23 and at a high of 119.82.

Follow Amphenol Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APH News

Daily Range
118.23 119.82
Year Range
56.49 120.80
Previous Close
119.27
Open
119.30
Bid
118.93
Ask
119.23
Low
118.23
High
119.82
Volume
5.377 K
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
11.68%
6 Months Change
81.46%
Year Change
82.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%