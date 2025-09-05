Moedas / APH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APH: Amphenol Corporation
118.39 USD 0.66 (0.55%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APH para hoje mudou para -0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 117.34 e o mais alto foi 119.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amphenol Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APH Notícias
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Adobe Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Amphenol a Decade Ago
- Corning Rides on Strength in Optical Communication: Will it Persist?
- Oracle Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenue Rise
- What Makes Amphenol (APH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Synopsys Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Plunges 22%
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- VRT vs. APH: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?
- CommScope vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock Packs More Power Now?
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- CommScope: Amphenol Deal Offers Fresh Start, But Questions Remain (NASDAQ:COMM)
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Broadcom Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Rise on Strong Q4 View
Faixa diária
117.34 119.49
Faixa anual
56.49 120.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 119.05
- Open
- 119.16
- Bid
- 118.39
- Ask
- 118.69
- Low
- 117.34
- High
- 119.49
- Volume
- 15.262 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 80.64%
- Mudança anual
- 81.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh